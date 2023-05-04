Woman tries to ditch husband's family reunion for free amusement park trip. AITA?

'WIBTA if I ditched the family reunion for an amusement park day'

throwaway4392684

Hey everyone! So I have been mulling something around in my head for the past few days, and I thought I would come on here to see what other, unbiased individuals might think.

My employer recently announced that they are bring back the tradition of taking the whole company out for a day at a local amusement park. However, the day has been announced for the same day as my husband's paternal family reunion.