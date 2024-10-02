'My brother's GF faked her pregnancy for nine months.' UPDATED

This is going to be a really complicated loss to grieve. He essentially lost his gf and child, but nobody actually died. No body, no funeral, and no cultural script he can follow while he mourns.

She later shared this update and added some further info.:

My brother didn’t go to any appointments, he dropped her off and she said bc she was medicaid she couldn’t have a partner there if they were not married. I thought he was going into the appointments.

They did not go to the hospital, she ended up coming clean 8 days or so after her due date. To him and a couple friend they have from church. My brother is currently focused on getting her into a crisis center. She lied to EVERYONE, her family included. Her mom told my brother shes lied before, not about this/to this level.