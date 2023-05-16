17 people share the ridiculous lies they've been told.

People lie. It's a typical response when people are uncomfortable confronting the truth. There are times when people lie about the most nonsensical things. There are some classics like, 'I have a girlfriend, but she goes to a different school.'
They write:
1. BW_Bird says:
This dude showed me his bad anime girl drawings when we were in high school. I told him they looked OK (I was being polite), but he took offense and told me they won him an Emmy.
2. mogulina says:
Over the weekend, my friend told my own story to me as if it was his, and I didn't know what to do but pretend to laugh.