Life is governed by simple facts like exercise is good for your health, pasta is Italian, and the Earth is not flat. These are all things most people can agree are true because they're pretty standard. It turns out not everyone understands common truths.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Ask Reddit Subreddit, users share the most common facts that they know they're tired of explaining.

1. spunkyweazle says:

If I'm working at night, I must sleep for some of the day.

2. citizenbunny says:

Nothing’s wrong. It’s just my face.

3. Ramon80589 says:

Software developers are not computer technicians.

4. AttilaTheFun818 says: