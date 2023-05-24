15 people share what improved their life so much they wish they'd done it sooner.

No matter how good your life is, it could always be better.

While it's all too easy to imagine massive magical life shifts that would radically alter the everyday fabric of our existence, it's cumulative small habits that truly improve our life quality.

Sure, this might not sound as romantic as a massive overhaul, but it's encouraging to know there are actions we can immediately take to turn up the volume on our wellbeing and functionality.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared small changes that improved their life so much they wish they'd done them sooner.

Actually seeing a Neurologist. I had headaches for 30 years. I went to help with migraines but it turns out the day after I took the first pill, I didn't have a headache at all. I realized I'd lived my life with a headache every damn day. It's still weird to me not having one.