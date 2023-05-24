20 people share their go-to cooking hack that everyone should know.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What are some cooking hacks you swear by?' home cooks everywhere were ready to share their favorite kitchen tip.
If a recipe says to sauté onions and garlic together at the same time, DON'T. Do the onions first, and then add the garlic when the onions are just about done. Garlic can be over sautéed and it takes on a bitter flavor. - dcbluestar
Ice cube in the center of your leftover rice before you microwave it - makes the rice get soft and fluffy again - Getsome4000
Adding cacao powder to your beef stew for some extra depth - TremendoSlap
You can add green onions to almost everything. - Brolegario
Butter. That’s it. That’s the whole tip. Use more butter. - jd46149
- use an ice cream scoop with a sharp edge to spoon seeds out of a squash
- rub a raw clove of garlic on a piece of frozen bread to make quick garlic bread (the frozen texture of the bread kind of acts as a grater on the garlic)