20 people share their go-to cooking hack that everyone should know.

Taylor Brown
May 24, 2023 | 5:47 PM
Cooking can either be a romantic endeavor of pouring yourself a glass of wine as you delicately test your sauce with the stirring spoon or a messy disaster of burning everything and ignoring the recipe...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What are some cooking hacks you swear by?' home cooks everywhere were ready to share their favorite kitchen tip.

If a recipe says to sauté onions and garlic together at the same time, DON'T. Do the onions first, and then add the garlic when the onions are just about done. Garlic can be over sautéed and it takes on a bitter flavor. - dcbluestar

Ice cube in the center of your leftover rice before you microwave it - makes the rice get soft and fluffy again - Getsome4000

Adding cacao powder to your beef stew for some extra depth - TremendoSlap

You can add green onions to almost everything. - Brolegario

Butter. That’s it. That’s the whole tip. Use more butter. - jd46149

- use an ice cream scoop with a sharp edge to spoon seeds out of a squash

- rub a raw clove of garlic on a piece of frozen bread to make quick garlic bread (the frozen texture of the bread kind of acts as a grater on the garlic)

Sources: Reddit
