20 people share 'basic' facts about life that a shocking number of people don't know.

Sharing the world with fellow human beings can often be a serious test of your faith in humanity, patience, and willpower...

Simply trying to get off a plane without snapping at someone for taking too long to remove their overhead luggage is an olympic-level endurance exam. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s some basic knowledge that a scary amount of people don’t know?" people were ready to share the debatably common sense life hacks and tips that a shocking number of people don't know.

1.

Antibiotics do not work on a virus. - hushabyesecret

2.

That you should wait for people to get off the elevator when it arrives at your floor, instead of cramming yourself in when the doors open, blocking their departure. - DVWhat

3.

It’s not “loose” weight, it’s “lose” weight. Drives me nuts. - saqqara13

4.