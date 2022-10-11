20 people share 'basic' facts about life that a shocking number of people don't know.

Simply trying to get off a plane without snapping at someone for taking too long to remove their overhead luggage is an olympic-level endurance exam. So, when a Reddit user asked, "What’s some basic knowledge that a scary amount of people don’t know?" people were ready to share the debatably common sense life hacks and tips that a shocking number of people don't know.
Antibiotics do not work on a virus. - hushabyesecret
That you should wait for people to get off the elevator when it arrives at your floor, instead of cramming yourself in when the doors open, blocking their departure. - DVWhat
It’s not “loose” weight, it’s “lose” weight. Drives me nuts. - saqqara13
Being a feminist doesn’t mean you hate men - Murph523