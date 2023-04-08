26 people share the little thing that brightens their day when life seems dark.

Sometimes it's hard to find joy in the dark. That may sound dramatic, but a little bliss can truly go a long way. 26 people shared on Reddit what simple pleasures can make all the difference in their lives.
When my cat joins me in bed and snuggles up to my face - momoji13
A random baby looking over its parent's shoulder and giggling at me on the bus. - goss_reller
Cheering people up anonymously. I leave positive messages on peoples tumblrs when I see they're down and their happy responses make me feel like I have a purpose - jeroxe4075
Clocking out on Friday!!! - 156176v
The first day of the year when it’s warm enough to comfortably wear shorts. - ELEnamean