26 people share the little thing that brightens their day when life seems dark.

Let's face it, the world can be a pretty dark place.

Sometimes it's hard to find joy in the dark. That may sound dramatic, but a little bliss can truly go a long way. 26 people shared on Reddit what simple pleasures can make all the difference in their lives.

What's a small thing that makes you unreasonably happy?

microwaved-yogurt

1.

When my cat joins me in bed and snuggles up to my face - momoji13

2.

A random baby looking over its parent's shoulder and giggling at me on the bus. - goss_reller

3.

Cheering people up anonymously. I leave positive messages on peoples tumblrs when I see they're down and their happy responses make me feel like I have a purpose - jeroxe4075

4.

Clocking out on Friday!!! - 156176v

5.