12 people share outrageous moments that can't be real.

Everyone has one unbelievable story that you can't quite tell is made up or not. Whether its ghosts, a lucky moment, or not quite how science works

On a popular Reddit thread, people share some of the outrageous moments they've experienced in their lives.

1. minxmaymay is for open borders after this:

I once accidentally went thru the USA/Canada border trying to go to Walmart (I couldn’t do a U-turn once I was on the road for it, and I had blindly followed my GPS to go to the closest Walmart that I didn’t realize was in Canada.)