12 people share outrageous moments that can't be real.

Everyone has one unbelievable story that you can't quite tell is made up or not. Whether its ghosts, a lucky moment, or not quite how science works
On a popular Reddit thread, people share some of the outrageous moments they've experienced in their lives.
1. minxmaymay is for open borders after this:
I once accidentally went thru the USA/Canada border trying to go to Walmart (I couldn’t do a U-turn once I was on the road for it, and I had blindly followed my GPS to go to the closest Walmart that I didn’t realize was in Canada.)
They searched my car, and I had four phones due to my internet job and also a baggy full of melatonin pills (I was in between moving to a new apartment, and I needed to bring the melatonin, but I lost the cap to the container, so I poured the pills into a baggy). My internet job involved posting affiliate links to cam sites to different Snapchat accounts at the time hence the four phones.