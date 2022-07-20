Jilted bride asks if it's okay to cancel wedding venue sister wants to use.

Families are all about sharing and caring, right?

Not when it comes to weddings.

One woman is asking Reddit for advice after her family went a little too heavy on the sharing and light on the caring in the wake of her broken engagement.

The woman recently ended her engagement at the 11th hour — and her sister wants to just slot herself into the existing wedding plans. The OG bride's now wondering if it would be rude to call around and cancel all the plans so that her sister can't do this.

The drama started when she caught her former fiancé cheating: