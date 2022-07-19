Bride asks if it's wrong to delete photos of friend getting engaged at her wedding.

You'd think everyone's gotten the memo by now that it's rude to get engaged at someone else's wedding. But this proves that's not the case.

A bride took to the internet to ask for advice about whether it would be a total a**hole move to get revenge on a gal pal who got engaged at her wedding reception. Does she deserve to get back at the friend, or should she be a team player and send her the cute pics?

The bride didn't know about the reception proposal at the time, but found out a few days later:

A few days after my wedding, my friend announced to me that she was engaged. I was ecstatic and wanted to know everything. Turns out she got engaged at my wedding. My brain gets out of its vegetative state and I remember her table being way too excited at some point but I blamed the alcohol.

She was understandably peeved at the couple: