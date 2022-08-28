Woman asks if she’s wrong to keep dress and jewelry from dead hoarder’s granddaughter.

The internet is a place where every single thought and every single idea and every single story is represented. This one, posted on Reddit's venerable "Am I the A*shole?" discussion board, takes place in the home of a late hoarder, where the writer finds herself in a moral quandary regarding some of the once-rancid home's homely treasures.
"Am I the A*shole for refusing to give this woman her grandma's wedding dress and jewelry back?" She writes:
I(26F) bought a hoarder house back in May 2018. It is a big 6 bedroom 4 and a half bathroom house.
When I bought it, the contract stated that I take ownership of the house and everything in it.
The lady who owned it died, and her heirs could not deal with the stench and literal mountain of junk and waste in it (you could only open the door not even 8", and some rooms had the junk filling them wall to wall and floor to ceiling).