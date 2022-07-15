Woman asks if she's wrong to stop cousin from buying wedding dress she wants.

We all know a wedding is supposed to be the couple's ~*big day*~. So when two people in one family are getting married within a month of each other, sometimes drama can occur.
A woman recently asked whether she was in the wrong for convincing her cousin not to buy a wedding dress that looks like the one she wants. The two women are getting married within a month of each other, so she doesn't want them to look similar. She took to Reddit to ask if she was in the wrong.
I’m gonna be completely upfront, I may have done a despicable thing.
I’m (26F) getting married to my partner (28M) of 7 years at the end of the year. My cousin (30F) is also getting married a month after my wedding.
Due to our weddings being close together, my cousin and I have been bonding over it. A few weeks ago my cousin and I went out to lunch and afterwards we decided to go to a bridal store to browse the dresses.