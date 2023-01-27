15 people share something that everyone should experience at least once in their life.

Making a bucket list can be a lot of pressure. After all, how are we supposed to know what life-changing activities we need to include if we haven't done them yet?

Luckily, other people are eager to share their experiential wisdom, so we can take notes and prioritize accordingly.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared things everyone should experience at least once in their life.

Of course, some are easier to schedule and control, while others are more "by chance."

1. From finch231:

Contentment and security. Not necessarily full happiness, but satisfaction in your own life, and safety within it. Something that a great many of us don't actually have.

Being in love with someone who loves you back.

3. From winingdining69ing:

I have two. One is seeing a starry night sky, no clouds, no light pollution, just a beautiful night sky. Or better yet, the northern lights. Second is seeing the view from a mountain peak.