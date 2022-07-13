5 People Who Want To Know If They Are The A**hole.

Sometimes you just need an outsider's opinion to find out if you're right, or you're just "The A**hole."

Our Facebook group Am I The A*Hole? lets people anonymously state their case, and receive unfiltered judgment from their peers on life's stickiest situations. From family drama to roommate woes, to literal baby poop, these 5 people need your help to find out if they really are "The A**hole."

1. Asks if she's "The A**hole" for leaving her niece's birthday party after fighting with a family friend.

So I (30f) was at my niece's birthday party today, and in attendance was my dad's deceased best friend's wife, we will call her Donna (67f). So Donna was basically like a second mother to me growing up, my mom left me and my sisters when we were really young and we were constantly at Donna's house.

Donna was always super mean to me when I was a kid, like I literally got in trouble for everything I did or said so needless to say we don't have the best relationship.