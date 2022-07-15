Woman asks if she'd be a jerk to celebrate her engagement at sister's wedding.

It's a truth universally acknowledged that a person should not encroach upon a bride's thunder by having news of their own, but how long should a person wait before they do anything interesting? We know that the bride has her Wedding Day, but is it also her Wedding Week? Her Wedding Month?

A woman upset her sister by getting engaged a week before her wedding, and it launched a debate over who is the bridezilla.

The newly engaged woman posted on "Am I The A**hole?":

I (33f) just got engaged to Eric (35m) this last Tuesday. My sister Ann (30f) and her fiancé Dean (35m) are getting married this Saturday. We have an older brother named Luke (37m). Fake names and account because Ann follows my other one.