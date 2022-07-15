Dad asks if he was wrong to kick out son for sleeping with brother's wife.

Family is usually a place where you can find some type of love and support. When falling on hard times it's nice to know that your family will have your back. But, what happens if you find out your family is the cause of the hard times?



In a recent Am I the A*shole Post a father asks if he's wrong to have kicked out his son after finding out about what he did to his brother.

OP has two sons Jack (26) and Andrew (27) and Jack has recently left his wife of 3 years.

What’s going on right now has been really difficult on everyone. My son Jack (26M) just left his wife of 3 years after finding out she’s been having an affair.

Jack didn't want to share the details, and insisted on only seeing OP in public.