Guy asks if he was wrong to hide wife's credit card after she spent $300 at Starbucks.

How much money spent on coffee is too much money? And how much oversight over the stay-at-home partner from the money earning partner is too much oversight?

A guy turned to "Am I The A**hole?" after learning that his wife spends a large amount of money on her Starbucks habit and he demanded that his wife downsize her drink or only make coffee at home.

He explained:

My wife has recently got a taste for Starbucks and started going there once or twice a week last November. Recently she’s going everyday and getting venti special drinks and doesn’t finish them. It’s getting out of hand. She’s spending around 50 dollars a week and she doesn’t even finish the drink.