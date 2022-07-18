5 People Having A Bad Monday.

5. David Crosby for hating his fan's art. ShutterstockMusician David Crosby is getting dragged on Twitter after public rejecting a portrait lovingly made by one of his fans.That is the weirdest painting of me. I have ever seen …..don’t quit your day job …… https://t.co/3USbW4Qt7a— David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) July 16, 2022 People were not impressed by Crosby's hateful response.Wow. Just lost respect for David Crosby. What a needlessly mean thing to say to a fan who painted your picture. Crosby has a nasty-streak. https://t.co/TbYIwj9UdD— Wild🇨🇦🇬🇧🏳️🌈🇺🇦🌻 (@WildyCanadian) July 17, 2022 David Crosby has made some good music in the past but his conduct as a human has been quite disappointing.— Bruce Sherman (@Seasherm) July 17, 2022 You know you've messed up when Wonder Woman is disappointed in you.Glad I’m alive to see Wonder Woman own David Crosby. https://t.co/FJaW4Cvlb7— Nancy Levine🇺🇦 (@nancylevine) July 17, 2022 4. Demi Lovato for cutting their head on a giant crystal. ShutterstockCrystals are supposed to be healing, but tell that to the giant amethyst that sliced open Demi Lovato's head before a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The pop star donned a wig to cover the injury for the show and explained the household accident which led them to getting 3 stitches.Lovato also shared the proof of her clumsiness on TikTok as soon as it happened: @ddlovato Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow??? 🙋🏻🙋🏻 #substance #fuck ♬ THEY ARE GONNA KNOW - Heliqs Ouch! Looks like I'm not the only one who woke up with a whopper of a headache this morning.3. 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima for losing her belly button. ShutterstockIf you lost your debit card at the bar this weekend, don't feel bad, this reality star literally lost her belly button. Larissa Dos Santos Lima, best known for being on the reality show 90 Day Fiancé, recently shared photos of her botched plastic surgery on Instagram. After getting a tummy tuck, Larissa was left without a belly button. "When I got abdominoplasty, my belly button was removed and disposed without my consent," she wrote.Keep an eye out for this missing belly button on milk cartons everywhere. 2. 'Abbott Elementary' Creator Quinta Brunson because she's getting sued for Copyright Infringement. ShutterstockLess than a week after ABC's hit show Abbot Elementary got showered in Emmy Nominations, both the network and the star/creator Quinta Brunson have been slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit.In the suit, Christine Davis alleges the hit tv comedy is a complete "knock-off" of her show called This School Year, which was registered with the copyright office a full year before the premiere of Abbot Elementary. The lawsuit also claims that many of the characters are "nearly identical," as well as similarities in the style, set, and plot lines of the first few episodes.Did someone forget the first rule of elementary school- keep your eyes on your own paper!?1. Jennifer Garner because her ex married that other Jennifer. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, aka original Bennifer, tied the knot this weekend 20 years after their first engagement. While many fans couldn't be happier for the couple, others have their hearts and minds on Ben's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.I can feel Jennifer Garner stress baking from here— Michelle Markowitz (@michmarkowitz) July 17, 2022 i hope jennifer garner is thriving— Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) July 17, 2022 i just hope jennifer garner is having a nice day— Marisa Kabas (@MarisaKabas) July 17, 2022 Others think Garner is way better off without Ben.Somewhere Jennifer Garner is living her best life, secure in the knowledge that none of that is her concern.— m.e.h. 💉 😷 🌻 (@mharvey816) July 18, 2022 Congratulations to Jennifer Garner for finally getting rid of her albatross.— Where all hope went to die (@Hopewenttodie) July 18, 2022 "good riddance" - jennifer garner, probably— Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) July 18, 2022 Both Jenn's seem to be living their best life, with or without Ben.