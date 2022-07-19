Guy asks if he's a jerk for wanting his unemployed girlfriend to do his chores.

Being unemployed is sometimes a nice break for people after spending years at a job. Other times being unemployed can cause stress in your relationships. Would your expectations of what your partner did around the house change if they were unemployed?
AITA for wanting my unemployed girlfriend to do more chores?
OP's girlfriend is a doctor!
This has nothing to do with money. We split the rent and we share everything 50-50. I am an engineer and my GF works in healthcare. One month ago her contract ended and she has been unemployed since.
But she has something lined up!
She has already found another job but she would be able to start two months after her previous job ended, that means in a month from now.