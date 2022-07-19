Guy asks if he's a jerk for wanting his unemployed girlfriend to do his chores.

Being unemployed is sometimes a nice break for people after spending years at a job. Other times being unemployed can cause stress in your relationships. Would your expectations of what your partner did around the house change if they were unemployed?

Well in this thread on the Am I the As*hole subreddit a man asks if he's wrong for expecting his girlfriend to do more chores around the house after she lost her job.

AITA for wanting my unemployed girlfriend to do more chores?

OP's girlfriend is a doctor!

This has nothing to do with money. We split the rent and we share everything 50-50. I am an engineer and my GF works in healthcare. One month ago her contract ended and she has been unemployed since.

But she has something lined up!