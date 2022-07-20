People react to bride's 'micro-wedding' with 'no host reception.'

The coronavirus has had people rethink their visions for their weddings. Couples have moved ceremonies outside and downsized the guest list, or only have guests share the experience through Zoom.

One bride posted on Facebook about her upcoming "micro-wedding," and clearly doesn't know what that means. They posted on Facebook to discuss how they are having "No Host Reception," after approximately one hundred guests join the ceremony on the beach.

The bride's plan is to have her and her hundred closest friends "crash" a bar after, which commenters pointed out is rude to the people who work there.

The bride appeared to be almost bragging about how cheap and inconvenient for guest the whole affair is. The Facebook post was shared to Wedding Shaming, where the bride was criticized for both her tone and her plan.