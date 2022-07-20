Groomsman asks if he's wrong to request a new bridesmaid after awkward date.

While most single people hope for a surprisingly romantic evening when they attend a wedding, the chances of sparks flying with the bridesmaid across the dance floor aren't guaranteed...

So, when a frustrated groomsman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his uncomfortable situation walking down the aisle with a bad first date, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for demanding a different bridesmaid at my friend's wedding?

So my (26M) two best friends Adam and Whitney are getting married this fall. We have been tight since HS, with the three of us always running together. I was asked to be in the wedding party. Obviously I’m ecstatic for my friends. But here is the issue. They paired me up with the one bridesmaid I’m not a fan of. This girl named Brooke (27F).