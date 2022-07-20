Groomsman asks if he's wrong to request a new bridesmaid after awkward date.

So, when a frustrated groomsman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his uncomfortable situation walking down the aisle with a bad first date, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
So my (26M) two best friends Adam and Whitney are getting married this fall. We have been tight since HS, with the three of us always running together. I was asked to be in the wedding party. Obviously I’m ecstatic for my friends. But here is the issue. They paired me up with the one bridesmaid I’m not a fan of. This girl named Brooke (27F).
Me and Brooke met each other a few years ago. She was Whitney’s volleyball teammate in college. She moved into our area and we started hanging out. She seemed like a great person at first. Funny, down to earth and very athletic. Whitney is the one who set us up. I wasn’t all that confident in the situation. Because our height difference was a little extreme for me (I’m 5’8 and she’s 6 foot).