Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Groomsman asks if he's wrong to request a new bridesmaid after awkward date.

Groomsman asks if he's wrong to request a new bridesmaid after awkward date.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 20, 2022 | 5:21 PM
ADVERTISING

While most single people hope for a surprisingly romantic evening when they attend a wedding, the chances of sparks flying with the bridesmaid across the dance floor aren't guaranteed...

So, when a frustrated groomsman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about his uncomfortable situation walking down the aisle with a bad first date, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for demanding a different bridesmaid at my friend's wedding?

So my (26M) two best friends Adam and Whitney are getting married this fall. We have been tight since HS, with the three of us always running together. I was asked to be in the wedding party. Obviously I’m ecstatic for my friends. But here is the issue. They paired me up with the one bridesmaid I’m not a fan of. This girl named Brooke (27F).

Me and Brooke met each other a few years ago. She was Whitney’s volleyball teammate in college. She moved into our area and we started hanging out. She seemed like a great person at first. Funny, down to earth and very athletic. Whitney is the one who set us up. I wasn’t all that confident in the situation. Because our height difference was a little extreme for me (I’m 5’8 and she’s 6 foot).

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content