19 guys share the most unforgettable thing a woman ever said to them.

Guys may act tough, but that doesn't mean they don't love a good compliment. A recent thread on Reddit has men sharing the one thing a woman has said to them that they will never forget.

The replies are wholesome, heartwarming, and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Whether it's a friend, partner, or total stranger, everyone deserves some praise once in a while.

Here 19 guys share the most unforgettable thing a woman has ever said to them.

1.INeedHelpAlot69

Third grade. She called me cute and kissed my cheek. She moved and I never saw her again. (I miss you Stephanie. You were a great friend and a badass)

2.AlphaAndEntropy

"I just want to make you feel the way you make me feel - really happy." I wish I would have married her. To this day, I hope she's happy.

3. RecentAd2196