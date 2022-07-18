19 guys share the most unforgettable thing a woman ever said to them.

The replies are wholesome, heartwarming, and guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Whether it's a friend, partner, or total stranger, everyone deserves some praise once in a while.
Third grade. She called me cute and kissed my cheek. She moved and I never saw her again. (I miss you Stephanie. You were a great friend and a badass)
"I just want to make you feel the way you make me feel - really happy." I wish I would have married her. To this day, I hope she's happy.
3. RecentAd2196
"I hope my son grows up to be like you." Been told to me twice, by two different women. It's been about 7 years, and the memory still feels so fresh. I think I'll never forget those words.