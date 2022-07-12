Stepdad asks if he was wrong to yell at stepson for losing every job he's ever had.

Parenting is hard. Step-parenting is even more complicated than that. Every parent wants the best for their children but not every parent can effectively communicate that. If you have a child struggling to find direction, do you take a gentle approach, or do you take the tell it to them straight method?
AITA for calling my stepson a loser and telling my wife “if I had it my way he’d be out of the house” ?
In the fall of 2019 I married my current wife. I have two boys in my previous marriage, both in their late 20s, successful, and married. I'll be a grandfather soon as one of my biological sons has a child on the way. My wife has one son(Kevin). He’s 20 and lives with us. He and my wife moved in with me after we got married. I have the room because I was alone in the house.