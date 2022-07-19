Man asks if he was wrong to defend woman who wore a bikini to fiancée's bridal shower.

People should be allowed to wear what they want. Unless it's a formal event with a dress code, you should probably adhere to it. What happens if someone breaks the dress code and upsets your partner. Do you defend the honor of the code, or do you let people do what they want?

On a Popular Reddit Thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a man asks if he was wrong to defend his dad's girlfriend for wearing a bikini to his fiancée's bridal shower.

AITA for defending my dad's girlfriend for wearing a bikini to my fiancée's bridal shower?

OP is an open book.

My dad has been dating "Tiffany" for a year and a half. I'm not going to lie, and she is honestly really annoying. I recently got engaged to my GF of three years, "Melissa," and we are currently wedding planning.

Melissa is a human that wants human things.