Man asks if he was wrong to defend woman who wore a bikini to fiancée's bridal shower.

People should be allowed to wear what they want. Unless it's a formal event with a dress code, you should probably adhere to it. What happens if someone breaks the dress code and upsets your partner. Do you defend the honor of the code, or do you let people do what they want?
AITA for defending my dad's girlfriend for wearing a bikini to my fiancée's bridal shower?
My dad has been dating "Tiffany" for a year and a half. I'm not going to lie, and she is honestly really annoying. I recently got engaged to my GF of three years, "Melissa," and we are currently wedding planning.
Her mom and MOH recently threw her a bridal shower. As an olive branch, Tiffany and my mom were invited. For some background, Melissa does struggle with insecurities and self-esteem. She is also very much into picture-perfect things, which sometimes results in anxiety.