Woman asks if she was wrong to broadcast brother's rant about fiancé over speaker.

Long engagements are tough. After a certain point, people start to wonder if the marriage will ever happen. If you were the one in the long engagement would you want someone to tell you the truth about it?
AITA for putting a private conversation on loud speaker which cost my brother his 18 year relationship
To begin my brother Ben (39m fake name ) has been in a relationship with Abby(39 fake names) for 18 years. They’ve been engaged 8 years they’ve nearly gotten married 3 years ago but months before the wedding Ben chickened out.
They went to therapy and basically because our dad left us he has issues with commitment. We thought over the last year he was finally gonna step up for Abby and be the partner she deserves. He did seem a bit anxious leading up to the big day but assured everyone he was ok