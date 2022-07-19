Woman asks if she was wrong to broadcast brother's rant about fiancé over speaker.

Long engagements are tough. After a certain point, people start to wonder if the marriage will ever happen. If you were the one in the long engagement would you want someone to tell you the truth about it?

On a popular post in the Am I The A**hole subreddit a woman wonders if she was wrong for causing the end of her brother's long engagement.

AITA for putting a private conversation on loud speaker which cost my brother his 18 year relationship

OP's brother Ben has been engaged with his partner Abby for a long time.

To begin my brother Ben (39m fake name ) has been in a relationship with Abby(39 fake names) for 18 years. They’ve been engaged 8 years they’ve nearly gotten married 3 years ago but months before the wedding Ben chickened out.

Ben has commitment issues.