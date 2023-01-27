Someecards Logo
Man shows up to crush's house demanding she pay for cleaning costs from drunk puking.

Bronwyn Isaac
Jan 27, 2023 | 10:00 AM
No one wants vomit on their car.

And driving drunk people is a surefire way to risk vomit in your car.

This brings us to the question of the day: if someone pukes while they're blackout is it their responsibility to pay for damages, or is that simply the risk one takes when driving a wasted person around?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for driving to a woman's house to demand she pay him back for car damages.

He wrote:

AITA for paying a girl multiple visits to her place after she refused to pay for my car after she vomited in it?

The Saturday before last there was a party at my frat. I was told to not drink on my new mood stabilizers so I hadn’t drank any.

Near the end of the night, this one girl who I had been talking to got really really drunk, like too drunk to do anything so I decided it would be best to get her home safely. I offered her and her friends a ride home and they accepted.

