Man shows up to crush's house demanding she pay for cleaning costs from drunk puking.

No one wants vomit on their car.
And driving drunk people is a surefire way to risk vomit in your car.
This brings us to the question of the day: if someone pukes while they're blackout is it their responsibility to pay for damages, or is that simply the risk one takes when driving a wasted person around?
He wrote:
AITA for paying a girl multiple visits to her place after she refused to pay for my car after she vomited in it?
The Saturday before last there was a party at my frat. I was told to not drink on my new mood stabilizers so I hadn’t drank any.
Near the end of the night, this one girl who I had been talking to got really really drunk, like too drunk to do anything so I decided it would be best to get her home safely. I offered her and her friends a ride home and they accepted.