Man asks if he was wrong to tell wife their wedding was ruined by their children.

Children at a wedding is a controversial topic. Kids need to be supervised, and weddings usually have very few adults in a state where watching children isn't irresponsible. Generally, though, if you bring your child to a wedding, you're the one watching the child. What would you do if you wanted to have your children at your wedding, but your partner didn't want them there?
AITA for telling my wife it's her fault she didn't have fun at our wedding?
I met my wife almost two years ago through some mutual friends. When I met her, she was heavily pregnant with her ex-boyfriend's child, but her ex wanted nothing to do with her and the kid and dumped her. We got together a bit after she gave birth, and I loved the baby like my own. The kid has just turned 2. Later, she got pregnant with our child and gave birth six months ago. I had proposed to her during the pregnancy and started planning the wedding immediately.