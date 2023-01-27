Mom tells 11-year-old daughter she's 'too old' to snuggle, daughter stops talking to her.

Watching your kids grow up can be hard. And it can be even harder to help push them along in their growth process where you see fit.

One of the most difficult balancing acts as a parent is finding the space between savoring their childhood, and helping them grow into the next phase of personhood. Inevitably, there will be mistakes along the way.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a mom asked if she's wrong for telling her daughter she's too old to sit on her lap.

She wrote:

AITAH for telling my daughter she's too old to be sitting on my lap?

I (37f) am married to my husband (38m) and we have a daughter together (11f). My daughter is very small for her age and as a result gets treated like a younger child sometimes.