If you say that you've never lied on the internet...you're definitely lying.

Social media is full of falsehoods: that's what filters and Fox News are all about. A sophisticated internet user knows not to get caught, whether it's by avoiding posting anecdotes that are easily disproved by witnesses, or double-checking any reflective surfaces before posting.

1. The person who didn't get a DM from Seth Rogen, according to Seth Rogen.​​​​​​

2. The woman who went hiking in the backyard.