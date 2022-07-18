17 people share the satisfying stories of how they stopped their high school bully.

Dealing with a bully is never easy. You can ignore them, confront them, or report them, but what's the actual best way to stop a bully once and for all?
Challenged him to a fight at lunch, left during the period before lunch to move 800 miles away.
Vomited all over him. After that he never messed with me again.
I kicked him hard in the balls in the middle of history class sophomore year. He had all of the guys in our grade moo at me in the hallway when we'd change classes. I put up with it for a week until I snapped and started beating the shit out of him with my history book.