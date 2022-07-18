Someecards Logo
17 people share the satisfying stories of how they stopped their high school bully.

Missy Baker
Jul 18, 2022 | 10:14 PM
There's nothing worst than a bully. Whether you're in pre-school, or pre-menopausal, you can still encounter bullies in your everyday life. For whatever reason, some people just feel the need to make other people's lives completely miserable.

Dealing with a bully is never easy. You can ignore them, confront them, or report them, but what's the actual best way to stop a bully once and for all?

Someone on Reddit asked, "How did you get a high school bully to never mess with you again?" The satisfying replies will make you stand up and cheer for the underdog!

1. undercoverhippie

Challenged him to a fight at lunch, left during the period before lunch to move 800 miles away.

2. Linklee2

Vomited all over him. After that he never messed with me again.

3.ThrowAway05129

I kicked him hard in the balls in the middle of history class sophomore year. He had all of the guys in our grade moo at me in the hallway when we'd change classes. I put up with it for a week until I snapped and started beating the shit out of him with my history book.

