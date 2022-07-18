17 people share the satisfying stories of how they stopped their high school bully.

There's nothing worst than a bully. Whether you're in pre-school, or pre-menopausal, you can still encounter bullies in your everyday life. For whatever reason, some people just feel the need to make other people's lives completely miserable.

Dealing with a bully is never easy. You can ignore them, confront them, or report them, but what's the actual best way to stop a bully once and for all?

Someone on Reddit asked, "How did you get a high school bully to never mess with you again?" The satisfying replies will make you stand up and cheer for the underdog!

1. undercoverhippie

Challenged him to a fight at lunch, left during the period before lunch to move 800 miles away.

2. Linklee2

Vomited all over him. After that he never messed with me again.

3.ThrowAway05129