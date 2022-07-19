Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman asks if it was petty to drain back account after husband's comments about money.

Woman asks if it was petty to drain back account after husband's comments about money.

Shenuque Tissera
Jul 19, 2022 | 12:43 PM
ADVERTISING

Money ruins everything. Having enough money to survive is a stressful experience for so many people. Financial stress can put a strain on even the most healthy of relationships. If you had an unemployed partner, would that cause stress in your relationship?

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, we see one couple deal with the financial strain of one person working while they make snarky comments about the other one not having a job.

AITA for pulling all my money from the account after he refused to stop making comments about me getting a job?

OP and her husband have very different work ethics.

30F, and I'm currently unemployed for the first time since I was 15. Even before when I would switch jobs, I already had employment lined up, so there was never a break between paychecks. My husband will have dry spells where he won't work for some months, get a job, and hardly ever sticks with it for more than six months before he quits and takes a "break."

If you know of remote work, please let OP know.

I didn't quit my last job. The company went belly up and didn't tell us until people came in and shut us down. I've been without a 'steady' income for one month, but I've been searching endlessly. Recently, my husband's engine blew up, so now he takes my car to work and leaves me stranded at home. So now I need something from home, and it's damn near impossible (if you know of anything remote entry level that doesn't require degrees, please let me know).

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content