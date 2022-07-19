Woman asks if it was petty to drain back account after husband's comments about money.

Money ruins everything. Having enough money to survive is a stressful experience for so many people. Financial stress can put a strain on even the most healthy of relationships. If you had an unemployed partner, would that cause stress in your relationship?
AITA for pulling all my money from the account after he refused to stop making comments about me getting a job?
30F, and I'm currently unemployed for the first time since I was 15. Even before when I would switch jobs, I already had employment lined up, so there was never a break between paychecks. My husband will have dry spells where he won't work for some months, get a job, and hardly ever sticks with it for more than six months before he quits and takes a "break."
I didn't quit my last job. The company went belly up and didn't tell us until people came in and shut us down. I've been without a 'steady' income for one month, but I've been searching endlessly. Recently, my husband's engine blew up, so now he takes my car to work and leaves me stranded at home. So now I need something from home, and it's damn near impossible (if you know of anything remote entry level that doesn't require degrees, please let me know).