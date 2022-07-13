Woman asks if she was would be wrong to call cops on MIL for kidnapping her dog.

Dogs are man's best friends unless you're allergic to the dog (or a cat person). Then dogs become man's worst enemy. Even so, most people can learn to coexist with dogs. Unless, of course, your mother-in-law feels entitled to your space and hates dogs. What would you do if your MIL got rid of your dog without permission?

We see how one woman reacts on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, where a woman asks if she would be wrong to press charges on her MIL for kidnapping her dog.

WIBTA for pressing charges on my MIL after she drove my dog into another town to get rid of him?

Ahh yes, the one thing both mothers-in-law and dogs love is gardens.

My MIL, (58F), who we’ll call M, LOVES my (28F) garden. However, she sneaks into it and loves to read books, have picnics, and pick flowers. I’m perfectly fine with this; it’s just that my dog, who will be called D, also loves being in the garden. He poops, plays runs around, and lays in the garden.

But classically MILs and dogs are mortal enemies.