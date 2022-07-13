Woman asks if she was would be wrong to call cops on MIL for kidnapping her dog.

Dogs are man's best friends unless you're allergic to the dog (or a cat person). Then dogs become man's worst enemy. Even so, most people can learn to coexist with dogs. Unless, of course, your mother-in-law feels entitled to your space and hates dogs. What would you do if your MIL got rid of your dog without permission?
WIBTA for pressing charges on my MIL after she drove my dog into another town to get rid of him?
My MIL, (58F), who we’ll call M, LOVES my (28F) garden. However, she sneaks into it and loves to read books, have picnics, and pick flowers. I’m perfectly fine with this; it’s just that my dog, who will be called D, also loves being in the garden. He poops, plays runs around, and lays in the garden.
This would be fine; it’s just that M is allergic to dogs. I tell her I’m letting D out to play or use the restroom, but she refuses to leave, saying that “that dog can wait” or “I’m allergic!” stuff like that.