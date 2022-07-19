Woman asks if she's petty for not inviting homophobic SIL to wedding.

It's a pretty common stereotype that in-laws don't get along. Most in-laws learn how to coexist peacefully and some even become very close to their new families, while others can't seem to do anything to get along.

But what happens when you can't stand your in-law so much that you don't want them at your wedding? Well, the internet gives us a glimpse of this very situation.

In a popular thread on the Am I the As*hole subreddit a woman asks if she's wrong for not inviting her sister-in-law to her wedding because her SIL has been mean to her for years.

AITA for not inviting my SIL to my wedding?

OP proposed to her high school sweetheart.

During the pandemic, I (22f) proposed to my (21f) wife. We’ve known each other since junior year in high school. We planned on waiting till the pandemic calmed down and got married last march.

OP's oldest brother Max is married to Madison who does not like OP.