Woman asks if she was wrong to tell BF's friends she earns twice as much as he does.

Is it embarrassing for a man to earn less money than his girlfriend? You'd think in this day and age, that question would no longer need to be asked, but Reddit user u/notAGoldDiggerX has apparently brought shame to her boyfriend for telling his friends she earns double what he makes.

Before her boyfriend's friends knew about her salary, they accused her of being a gold digger, but when she told the truth about her income she "humiliated" her man. Sounds like she just can't win in this relationship.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for telling my boyfriend's friends I make twice what he does when they called me a gold digger and he didn't defend me?"

I'm in a relationship with a guy who also works in tech. He makes 68k and I make 130k. I am a mechanical engineer at a robotics startup. He works at a more stable job doing programming at a large company.