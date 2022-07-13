Woman asks if she was wrong to tell BF's friends she earns twice as much as he does.

Is it embarrassing for a man to earn less money than his girlfriend? You'd think in this day and age, that question would no longer need to be asked, but Reddit user u/notAGoldDiggerX has apparently brought shame to her boyfriend for telling his friends she earns double what he makes.
Before her boyfriend's friends knew about her salary, they accused her of being a gold digger, but when she told the truth about her income she "humiliated" her man. Sounds like she just can't win in this relationship.
I'm in a relationship with a guy who also works in tech. He makes 68k and I make 130k. I am a mechanical engineer at a robotics startup. He works at a more stable job doing programming at a large company.
He brought me to meet his friends at a party and they asked me about myself. His friends mostly work in tech too and talked about themselves in terms of their jobs.