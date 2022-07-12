Woman asks if she was wrong to punish stepson for refusing to take 'no' as an answer.

Having your stepchild and biological child live together can work out well, but parenting gets a bit complex. You don't want to play favorites, but it can be challenging. How do you deal with your stepchild bullying your biological child?

We see one mother's reaction on a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit when she asks if she went too far to take the money out of her stepson's camp fund after he bullied her daughter.

AITA for taking back the money I contributed towards my stepson's camp after he took my daughter's sticker collections

OP's daughter is an avid collector of stickers.

Context: my daughter (12) is disabled and has been since she was 5. Her activities and interests are minimal except for her love for stickers. She loves collecting stickers and spends most of her time doing them. If there's one thing she enjoys doing, this is it. It also helps her get rid of stress and anxiety.

Boys need to learn how to accept no.