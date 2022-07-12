Woman asks if she was wrong to punish stepson for refusing to take 'no' as an answer.

Having your stepchild and biological child live together can work out well, but parenting gets a bit complex. You don't want to play favorites, but it can be challenging. How do you deal with your stepchild bullying your biological child?
AITA for taking back the money I contributed towards my stepson's camp after he took my daughter's sticker collections
Context: my daughter (12) is disabled and has been since she was 5. Her activities and interests are minimal except for her love for stickers. She loves collecting stickers and spends most of her time doing them. If there's one thing she enjoys doing, this is it. It also helps her get rid of stress and anxiety.
I've been saving for my stepson (16)s summer camp and so far have contributed 80% while his dad contributed 20%. It's a massive deal for him, and last week, he begged my daughter to give him her camera, and she refused. He begged, and she kept refusing. He then turned to me, and his dad and his dad asked me to do something, but I told him if she said no, he had to accept that.