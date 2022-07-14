Woman asks if she was wrong to cancel husband's 'bro trip' over IVF jokes.

When you get married, you hope your partner enjoys your friends' company. Unfortunately, your partner doesn't have to like them. They really don't have to like your friends if they are mean to your partner. What would you do if you wanted to go on a trip with your friends, but your partner didn't like them, so they didn't give you the money for it?

This situation plays out in a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole subreddit, where a woman asks if she was wrong not to pay for her husband's trip to hang with his friend, who constantly comments on their inability to get pregnant.

AITA for refusing to give my husband money to go on the trip that his friend excluded me from?

A little boys club.

My f35 husband m33 has a friend m32 "Austin" that he's known from college. They're like brothers and together they extended their friend group, now the group has over 7 guys who hang out together all the time.

It wouldn't be a boys club without a jerk.