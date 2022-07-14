Woman asks if she's wrong for exercising in public after being fat shamed by a mom.

Reddit user u/Good_Practice_8441 recently got called out by a mom in the park for wearing "inappropriate" clothing while exercising. She was wearing the same workout clothes as other women in the park, but she just so happened to be plus-sized.
She writes:
So there’s a park w/ a playground in the middle. Me and two of my friends are trying to lose some weight and just look better bc I hit a whopper of a weight, we all kind of got porky over the past few years. We usually meet up to go on walks together and a few times a week we do some exercise at the park using stuff like hand weights, kettlebells, etc.
But yesterday there was this woman with her kids at the playground and she kept looking over at us glaring and scowling. I didn’t notice but one of my friends did. After like 10 minutes of this she came over and started chatting which I thought was normal.