Woman asks if she's wrong for exercising in public after being fat shamed by a mom.

Should someone's weight determine what they're allowed to wear while exercising? Are sports bras and bike shorts for super skinny girls only?

Reddit user u/Good_Practice_8441 recently got called out by a mom in the park for wearing "inappropriate" clothing while exercising. She was wearing the same workout clothes as other women in the park, but she just so happened to be plus-sized.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole ) for exercising in the park in workout clothes where there are kids playing, upsetting this weird mom?"

She writes:

So there’s a park w/ a playground in the middle. Me and two of my friends are trying to lose some weight and just look better bc I hit a whopper of a weight, we all kind of got porky over the past few years. We usually meet up to go on walks together and a few times a week we do some exercise at the park using stuff like hand weights, kettlebells, etc.