17 women share the popular thing they don't think is worth the hype.

To quote Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was among the most hyped up movies in the history of hype, "If you expect disappointment, then you can never really be disappointed."

A Reddit thread asked, "Ladies, what’s something that wasn’t worth the hype?"

Millennials will be happy to hear that some people find home ownership overrated, so we're really not missing much.

1. Being in a wedding party

Be a bridesmaid or otherwise stand up in a wedding. It seems so exciting and and you feel so honored. In reality it's expensive & exhausting.-fooliescraper

2. French kissing