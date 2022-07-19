17 women share the popular thing they don't think is worth the hype.

To quote Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was among the most hyped up movies in the history of hype, "If you expect disappointment, then you can never really be disappointed."
A Reddit thread asked, "Ladies, what’s something that wasn’t worth the hype?"
Millennials will be happy to hear that some people find home ownership overrated, so we're really not missing much.
Be a bridesmaid or otherwise stand up in a wedding. It seems so exciting and and you feel so honored. In reality it's expensive & exhausting.-fooliescraper
Ended up feeling very grossed out by it and it activates my high gag reflex. And no it doesn't matter if it's with "the right guy," or "French kissing has to be done right and it will feel good". Please don't try to erase and dismiss the experience of those of us who actually dislike it regardless.-Karasu_Murasaki