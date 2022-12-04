19 people reveal the things they're convinced everyone's only pretending to like.

If people can't bond over what they love, they can usually get it done with what they hate. In this case, the people of Ask Reddit are commiserating over the things they hate, but that — for some unknown psychological compulsion — they publicly claim to love.

Here are some of the best answers from a viral thread that asked: "What are you convinced people are pretending to enjoy?"

1.) From syrup_slurper:

Having constant drama at work, in friend groups, and elsewhere really can't be all that exciting... can it? If I have one friend causing me too much drama I usually avoid it like it's the plague.

2.) From auximines_minotaur: