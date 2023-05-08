19 people reveal their biggest regrets or worst mistakes in life so far.

Regret is often an unhelpful feeling as it's impossible to travel back in time and redirect your life path to the moment when you didn't decide to date the wrong person or take the dead end job...

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is one thing you regret doing in life?' people were ready to share their biggest mistakes, bad choices, or overall moments of remorse.

1.

Not ending bad/unhealthy/unfulfilling relationships sooner - Superseriouslyguys

2.

Going to college before I had the slightest idea what I wanted to do with my life. - Mysterious_Shake2894

3.

So, this is gonna sound kinda dumb, but I kinda wish I had acted out a bit more. Taken more risks, gotten in trouble more, explored and pushed my boundaries.

I was pretty sheltered growing up and really wanted to be this good person. It created a lot of conflicting feelings for me. It also contributed to me avoiding doing some stuff cause I thought it'd be bad for me.