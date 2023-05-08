19 people reveal their biggest regrets or worst mistakes in life so far.

So, when a Reddit user asked, 'What is one thing you regret doing in life?' people were ready to share their biggest mistakes, bad choices, or overall moments of remorse.
Not ending bad/unhealthy/unfulfilling relationships sooner - Superseriouslyguys
Going to college before I had the slightest idea what I wanted to do with my life. - Mysterious_Shake2894
So, this is gonna sound kinda dumb, but I kinda wish I had acted out a bit more. Taken more risks, gotten in trouble more, explored and pushed my boundaries.
I was pretty sheltered growing up and really wanted to be this good person. It created a lot of conflicting feelings for me. It also contributed to me avoiding doing some stuff cause I thought it'd be bad for me.
Now that I'm older and worked through some of those issues, I feel like I missed out on a lot of stuff other people got in their teens and 20s. I'm now at a point where I'm exploring that, but most people my age have already gone through it. I just feel like I'm trying to 'catch up''with everybody. - animewhitewolf