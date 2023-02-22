15 people who met or knew a lottery winner share what happened to them.

The idea of winning the lottery is pure fantasy and speculation to most of us.

We know that there are real-life winners, but the concept of winning the lottery is a thought experiment for the majority of people.

Except, of course, the actual winners and people who know them.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people who met or knew a lottery winner share what happened.

1. From Kahazzarran:

My neighbor won the lottery in his sixties, it was something like 1.2 million in the late 90s. We lived in a trailer park in a rural part of the US, a pretty low-cost-of-living area so the money stretched pretty far.

He bought his trailer and land outright with the money and pretty much just spent every day drinking on his porch and yelling at his goats. IIRC he used a good chunk of what he won to put his son and grandkids through college.