Woman wins lottery, fiance pressures her to pay for his teen's college, she refuses.

Money has a way of drumming up relationship conflict.
Whether you're struggling to make ends meet, or find yourself swimming in a sudden windfall, conversations around money can be a hair trigger for big feelings. This dynamic is multiplied when a financial shift as dramatic as a lottery winning is thrown into the mix.
She wrote:
AITA for not giving my fiancés daughter money when I won the lottery?
All names have been changed. I (35, female) am engaged to my fiancé Brian (37, male). We’ve been together two years. He has a daughter Ashley 14 from a previous relationship. I am currently pregnant with our daughter. I like to play the lottery sometimes. Usually just scratch tickets. This time I won 50,000. Of course, I was very excited. I decided to take the money and put it away for my future child’s future.