Woman wins lottery, fiance pressures her to pay for his teen's college, she refuses.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 11, 2023 | 5:02 PM
Money has a way of drumming up relationship conflict.

Whether you're struggling to make ends meet, or find yourself swimming in a sudden windfall, conversations around money can be a hair trigger for big feelings. This dynamic is multiplied when a financial shift as dramatic as a lottery winning is thrown into the mix.

To this very point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not giving her fiance's daughter college money after winning the lottery.

She wrote:

AITA for not giving my fiancés daughter money when I won the lottery?

All names have been changed. I (35, female) am engaged to my fiancé Brian (37, male). We’ve been together two years. He has a daughter Ashley 14 from a previous relationship. I am currently pregnant with our daughter. I like to play the lottery sometimes. Usually just scratch tickets. This time I won 50,000. Of course, I was very excited. I decided to take the money and put it away for my future child’s future.

