Woman wins lottery, fiance pressures her to pay for his teen's college, she refuses.

Money has a way of drumming up relationship conflict.

Whether you're struggling to make ends meet, or find yourself swimming in a sudden windfall, conversations around money can be a hair trigger for big feelings. This dynamic is multiplied when a financial shift as dramatic as a lottery winning is thrown into the mix.

To this very point, in a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for not giving her fiance's daughter college money after winning the lottery.

She wrote:

AITA for not giving my fiancés daughter money when I won the lottery?