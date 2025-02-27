'Caught my BF lying about something really weird, and it made me question everything.' UPDATED

So I (41f) just found out that my boyfriend (38m) lied to me about something stupid - but it leads me to believe that he has lied about so much more now.
Last January - we were seatmates on a flight from NY to Amsterdam, Netherlands. He is native to the Netherlands, and for me it was an overnight layover for a work trip. We actually wound up having dinner and drinks and exchanged information to stay in contact. During the 3 weeks I was overseas- he kept me company via messaging and phone calls while I stayed in hotels and was stuck on planes.
Our relationship grew and he came and visited me in the states in March for 1 week - everything was fantastic. I went to him in May for a week - his roof was being repaired so he was staying at an Airbnb and I stayed with him and his dogs there. In June, he stayed with me and my teens for 3 weeks....and came back in August and stayed the whole month.
He is a private investor and can work from anywhere- plus with the kiddos, I need to be home most of the time. So, in September he had a routine medical check up (he has early stage Parkinson's disease) and they found a small tumor on his brain - it was malignant and they removed it after a couple of radiation therapy, and a month or so later it was all cleared up.
(PS - this is me taking him at his word - I have had my doubts, but never had a true reason to doubt his honesty until today.) At this point - we're getting into the holiday season and he is supposed to come stay with us for a couple months.
When they removed the tumor- apparently it messed with his mobility and he wanted to wait until he was doing better, and then they found a valve issue with his heart and once repaired after Thanksgiving he was put on blood thinners to prevent clotting. Well, you're not supposed to fly if you have the potential to clot. So, he was going back to his doctor once a week to see if he was "clear to fly." Every week was just "maybe next week."
I had a huge work event December 14 where I was to receive a relatively prestigious award - and he missed it. He missed Christmas, NYE, my birthday earlier this month, and Valentine's Day.
Mind you, I offered a million times to visit him - even if just for a few days. There was always an excuse - he felt like half a man because he temporarily couldn't walk, he had no energy, he didn't want me sitting around while he went to doctor appointments, didn't want me leaving the kids at all....the list was endless.
I know you're thinking maybe he is married or had another gf - but we have spent so much time talking, texting, video chatting, etc that I really don't think that's a possibility. He rarely misses a call, and always calls back quickly when he does. I am well-off and he's never asked me for anything because he's also well-off.
I'm not being vain - but I know it's not an attraction issue. I'm just now 41...in excellent shape, and am told all the time how attractive I am - get asked out and hit on a lot....and IF that was the case, seems easier to just say this is getting too hard or whatever and move on, right?
So, right now - supposedly his back collapsed the other day. He's been seeing a physiotherapist and is planning to come here this weekend. 🙄 I am waiting to see what happens THIS time. To be honest, I am not naive/gullible enough to believe everything he has said to me without reservations or thinking he is full of $#it at this point - but what he is saying could be 100% true. I have no proof of deciet - until this dumb thing today.
We were talking about CDC requirements for bringing his dogs "WHEN he moves here permanently" and his turtles come into the conversation. I was checking CDC req's and asked the breed. He sends me a photo of a large land turtle. I assumed it was a Google image based on it's appearance, but then he said that it was his "Raphael."
I said "Oh I didn't realize this was actually your turtle." He said yes and went on to describe that this environment was for when he travels for long times etc.... it's a caretaking facility. I don't know why, but my gut was screaming NO. I checked the photo and it immediately popped up on Google Reverse image. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
Why would you lie about something so random?!?!? And now, it calls everything that I have given him the benefit of the doubt about into question.
I am thinking of things like when I was hospitalized for 6 days with a nasty kidney infection - I was still calling him from the hospital, video chatting him, screen sharing my hospital "MyChart" so he could see results - wouldn't hang up if doctor or nurse came by so he could hear first hand and be informed. He's never done ANY of this...but claims Netherlands have different restrictions in place.
FML - I did tell him that I checked that photo. The reason I gave was plausible - I wanted to find the breed so I could check it against the CDC list. He left me on read on WhatsApp and for the first time in over a year will not respond to my calls. I am just stuck on stupid. 💔😓 What are your thoughts?
Leviosahhh said:
He’s been lying about everything and is ghosting bc you caught him in the dumbest one would be my guess. Also, something is screaming, “secret family” to me.
OP responded:
GOD....that would be awful! Being "the other woman" and potentially destroying a family. I would feel like the biggest ass 😓
dakotarework said:
OP, you are being played. To what degree no one but him can say but you are right to question everything. He may be in a relationship and just very good at managing to respond. He may legitimately care for you but be in over his head. No one knows.
But if he was truly the man you thought, the conversations would be much more transparent and the pictures would be of HIS pets not a Google image of the pet he would like to have.
OP responded:
I am afraid you're right... feeling so stupid right now.
60threepio said:
Girl, If your sister or bestie was telling you all this, what would you think? Exactly.
Shoutout to Raphael the imaginary Ninja Turtle for outing this trash clown.
MooseHonest3380 said:
I would say... because idk what you all have talked about in your conversations... this is just a window into what you have going on.
BUT, it's been super red flag throughout.
1.) You haven't been to his home
2.) He keeps coming up with wild excuses as to why he can't visit you (multiple HUGE SEPARATE UNRELATED MEDICAL EVENTS
3.) He keeps giving excuses for why you can't visit him
4.) He's lying about pets for moving (purposeful because I'm sure this will be part of why he can't later)
You say he doesn't have a partner or isn't married. You'd be surprised how people can juggle and live a double life. And it's easy because you live in another country. So, don't negate the possibility. He is not worth the energy. Literally let him go and don't invest anymore in him. This is too troublesome to be worth it
And Practical-Future9398 said:
I’m on blood thinners. I can fly. I have to wear compression socks. Have you ever watched the show Catfish? He’s real life catfishing you. Stop.
He finally called me this morning. He said he "never said" that was HIS turtle - he meant it was the type of turtles he owns. I asked "Why did you give me all the extra details about the environment that it was in, saying it was the caretaking place you send them to when you're away?"
He said "It is LIKE the place" where he sends them. I said, "You understand how messy this makes everything? You have 3 giant tortoises in your backyard? Can you send me a pjc real quick or turn on your camera? It's not like something that big isn't going to be visible in the yard. It would make me feel better." Of course, his phone is almost dead and he will do it later.
I told him this calls EVERYTHING into question. I also told him I went down a rabbit hole last night and started digging. I looked up hospitals and their rules...found out that there is a MYCHART system....Google earthed his home - which is a duplex - not a standalone. I said, "I am giving you ONE chance to be honest with me. What the heck is going on? Are you married? Broke? What is it?"
But....his Phone was dying and he didnt have time bc he had a Zoom meeting coming up or whatnot, but he will "definitely" call me in a couple hours. 🙄 What he doesn't know is that I did find a PI to work on this for me (pretty reasonably priced too) and I should have quite a bit more information tomorrow. So....yeahhhh. I am officially the dumbest smart person I know. 💔