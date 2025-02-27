'Caught my BF lying about something really weird, and it made me question everything.' UPDATED

dakotarework said:

OP, you are being played. To what degree no one but him can say but you are right to question everything. He may be in a relationship and just very good at managing to respond. He may legitimately care for you but be in over his head. No one knows.

But if he was truly the man you thought, the conversations would be much more transparent and the pictures would be of HIS pets not a Google image of the pet he would like to have.

OP responded:

I am afraid you're right... feeling so stupid right now.

60threepio said: