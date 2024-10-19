'My ex texted me 5 years ago to tell me she was pregnant. My wife deleted it.' UPDATED

"How did you find out? ('two weeks ago')"

My ex asked my mother for some cash for our daughter and then my mum chewed me out for being a deadbeat. Asked her what she was talking about about and she told me about my ex and how I blocked her. Mentioned it to my wife who admitted there was a time where she deleted a message from my ex and blocked her.

"Do you think if your wife went to your ex to explain herself and apologize in person things would get a little better? Your wife made a mistake and she needs to take responsibility and making reparations."

My wife offered to do that but my ex doesn't want to have much to do with her.

"INFO: Do you actually honest-to-God believe that your (hopefully soon to be ex) wife deleted it without reading it?"