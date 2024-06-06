'AITA for cutting off my GF's sister after finding out my GF gave her $50k of my money?' UPDATED 2X

GF shows me text messages between her and Emily saying she needs the money. I then noticed a pattern where Emily would say "Hey can you send me $$$ I don't have money for ______" and of course gf says yes. I brush it off and GF says she wont send any more. THE NEXT DAY gf sends her $1000 because they needed car repairs.

I talk with GF and we get into an argument where she says she will always help her sister no matter what. I understand TO AN EXTENT. We argue trying to understand each others POV. As stated before we had $20,000 and now were down to $19,000 and then how about the next time? and the next time after that?

on top of our own expenses. GF then decided that she needs some time alone and that she will be at her mothers for the time being. Now I'm all alone in the house I thought I would live with the girl of my dreams.

AITA for arguing with my GF for caring about her sister too much?