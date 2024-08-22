'I overheard my fiancé admitting he's with me for my money and family business.' UPDATED

To preface. My family owns a business that is very well known in our sector and makes loads of profit. Thus I am a trustfund baby. I try to not be spoiled and have always worked myself. I met my fiance Mark when I was 20 and working as a waitress. We began dating a few moths later and he proposed to me last year.
Now mark is not poor. He is upper middle class. And while he doesn't struggle in life he didn't have to much to spend and lived very frugal. I thought he was an honest man because he always wanted to pay for his own things, reject expensive family holidays when we were still dating and he would cook for me instead of going with me dining outside.
What I want to say is that I never had the impression that Mark was trying to take advantage of me or my family. In the beginning my family was a little sketched out and brought up the "gold digger" argument and I stood up for him and fought with my dad. They came to love and accept him. When Mark graduated Dad hired him and now he is in a high earning position.
Sunday I was supossed to work in the evening and I was going to stay with my sister. But I got a fever and was basically just non functioning so I stayed home. Instead of staying in our bedroom I made my way to the guestroom that is better ventilated, has a mini fridge and it's own bathroom (I didn't want to stand up at all and walk arround so I just bunkered all my stuff there and closed the door).
Mark came home when I was fast asleep and I was woken up by loud voices in our garden. I pushed the curtains a bit to the side and mark Was there with a few friends. Just as I wanted to say hello I noticed that they were talking about me.
His friend kept laughing and calling Mark "the man!". Then they started laughing about me being willing to not sign a prenub. Then one of the girls that was there said something along the lines of "Jesus you about to make some bank mark!". Mark laughed and said "yeah just 3 more years and I am free".
At this moment I felt sick to my stomach and wanted to throw up. I kept hearing them calling me trust fund Barbie and stupid and so on. I didn't know what to do so I just lied petrified in my bed and waited till the people left and mark went to bed. I texted my sister and snuck out to her place in the middle of the night and just passed out without telling her anything.
I haven't returned home and just told Mark that I was sick and didn't want to make him sick.y My sister has been really worried but I just feel so ashamed about everything. My family was right mark is a gold digger and I fell for it. Even if I tell my family what happened I have no proof. My father can't fire him just because he is a dick.
As far as I know he is excellent at what he does and he has no legal foot to fire him I think. I just feel so confused ashamed and angry and would appriceate some insight
Edit : we are not from the US. Mark wasnt talking about anything else. He has no debt as he partly was under a scholarship and with part of it I helped pay it off. There is no way he wasn't talking about me
Thank you all for your great advice. I opened up to my sister about it and she is right now with me reading all your responses. We have called up dad and I will talk to him tommorow. I will be signing out for the time being thanks again.
EDIT 2: Some questions have come up. I don't drive that's why my fiance didn't see my car. I mostly uber arround. I worked as a waitress for the experience not for the money and I don't anylonger. I don't work for my father I am a company shareholder and I have to go to the general Quartal meetings but I don't work for him.
I am sure that it wasn't a fever dream. It was arround 38.5c and while it was enough for my body to hurt it wasn't enough to have a vivid dream. By pass out at my sisters o don'team literall medically passing out.
polarphucka said:
This is an ugly calculated act of betrayal. Tell your dad...this guy intends to harm your entire family.
SnigaeF said:
Change things up on him. Tell him you’ve thought it over, and would want to sign a prenup. Watch his reaction. Then leave his sorry @$$.
And JKR_Pamalam said:
This isn’t the first time he and his friends have talked about you in this way. It’s the first you have heard of it. When someone shows you who they are, believe them. Please OP, leave this person. Don’t allow yourself to get trapped in a loveless marriage.
If you marry Mark, not only will you be unhappy, your relationship will be the example your future children will see. Your sons will treat their partners the way Mark treats you. Your daughters will expect to be treated as you are. Talk to your parents. Your family will rally around you.
I was very tempted to play the long game and lead him on. But I decided to just present him with a prenup to look into his reaction. After telling my dad, we invited Mark for lunch and would serve him the prenup there. However to be sure about things I asked him if he had had anyone over, because our neighbors had complained about lound noises.
He said yes that his buddies were there. He didn't mention the girls that I saw. We finished lunch and dad served him the papers saying that it was a must for getting married. You could instantly see that he didn't expect this. He got angry and asked me to speak to him alone. We went into the other room and he began babbling about blindsiding him and that this just really felt like a personal attack.
He was trying so hard to sell me the roll of victim and making me out to be the villain. Then he just said that he needed to think everything trough and left. I have to admit I kinda broke down and began second guessing me but I could keep it together.
My family happily didn't pull the "I told you so"ʼs. We looked into everything and I have the legal right to evict him. The lawyer handled everything. Wrote an official eviction notice. And after a lot of talk, dad decided to present Mark with a deal so that he would leave the company.
After that was all sorted out I decided to just simply text(as one of you suggested) "Hey Mark, trustfund barbie here. As you said you would be free in 3 years I'll do you a big favor and set you free now. Kisses." My phone completely BLEW UP with marks messages after I send that. He texted and called me so many times I had to switch off my phone.
He came to my sister's place as he wanted to explain the situation. He promised that it was just a joke like a million times. I said it wasn't cutting it. They disrespected me in my own house, and I didn't want to be with somone that puts me down In order to appear better. He pleaded her cried he begged me not to end things.
When I wasn't budging he got mad at me accusing me of spying on him and ruining his life (honestly idk). Then his manor changed once again to apologetic. He eventually owned up to the comment he made, still insisting that it was just a shitty joke.
And then when I asked him why he didn't tell me about those random girls that appeared to know so much about me, he told me this weird story of them being cousins from on of his buddies and that they know of me because of my Instagram (shits private and I have like 30 followers).
I stood strong and I ended things with him. I will never know what exactly his plan was, but it's better to have things this way. We still have to sort out some financial stuff but after that I won't ever see mark again. Sorry for any mistakes I am really sleepy. Just thought it would be good to update you