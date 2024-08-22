'I overheard my fiancé admitting he's with me for my money and family business.' UPDATED

"I (F25) found out my fiance (M27) is with me for money/family business."

To preface. My family owns a business that is very well known in our sector and makes loads of profit. Thus I am a trustfund baby. I try to not be spoiled and have always worked myself. I met my fiance Mark when I was 20 and working as a waitress. We began dating a few moths later and he proposed to me last year.

Now mark is not poor. He is upper middle class. And while he doesn't struggle in life he didn't have to much to spend and lived very frugal. I thought he was an honest man because he always wanted to pay for his own things, reject expensive family holidays when we were still dating and he would cook for me instead of going with me dining outside.