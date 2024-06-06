'I discovered my husband is a secret millionaire but he's still charging me rent.' UPDATED

I(26f) met my now husband(25m) 4 years ago online. He was a student at university and I was working full time as a medical tech. He was very hard working, ambitious, goal-oriented person these are some of qualities that was attractive to me, he’s an immigrant and I knew his family’s financial struggles. I was impressed by how far he’s come, I would supporting him in his goals.
Soon after we started dating and 2 years ago we got married. He graduated from college and found a job at a tech company and he would work from home while I’d work 12 hour days on-site. I’d ask about his salary and he would tell me it’s $60k. I didn’t think of it much and continued with life. I only made $20/hr and I have lots of loans that I usually pay.
Fast forward one year, he moved to a new city and while I was struggling to find job in new city so I stayed back for 3 months. After 3 months, he surprises me with a house that is on his name only. He would never talk to me about his finances, he got loan for 400k house on 60k salary. I still didn’t pay attention and Since our marriage he’s the one talking care of finances and taxes etc.
I wanted to purchase house for my mother and sister. I found the perfect house and my bank requested me for Tax returns of last 3 years. I requested my husband to send it to me but he would insist that he’d like to talk to bank or he would handle the situation and would try to convince me that his bank is better than mine but I had already locked down on this deal and I wasn’t going to budge.
So finally, after a lot of argument he sent me the tax returns. And, the tax return income for last year was a whopping $1.8M and my contribution was $38K. All this time, he would fight with me for small and little expenses. He bought 2007 beater Toyota with MY money and he still charges me $500 every month. I don’t understand HOW he got so much money and Why he tried to hide it from me.
Since I found out, he told me his bank is empty, he spent it all, sent it back home to his parents etc. I am lost and I have a lot of questions.
mmihalecz asked:
Did he need to marry you to stay in this country?
LordShesho said:
OP is leaving out crucial information.
1.) Her husband is an undocumented immigrant, potentially? Could be a citizenship arrangement, conveniently not mentioned
2.) She signed a prenup, also conveniently not mentioned. Most people would ask why this was necessary, but not her?
3.) She was going to buy a whole house for her sister and mother???? On her 38k salary, she was going to buy a house for someone else while still paying her husband $500/month for their mortgage?
That last one is the smoking gun here for me - like she and her husband are playing cat and mouse with the money. Almost like she knew she needed a reason to make him reveal he is loaded, but without letting him know she knew about it already.
El_mAta_bruto said:
Something off …is not related but I can’t help but wonder…U said your earning $20/hour…paying loan..your contribution is 38k annually…where in your right mind or better yet..what deal you got that you could get your mom AND SISTER! A house?…🤔🤔🤔
Lilliekins said:
How did you decide to buy your mother a house on $20/hr?
georgiajl38 said:
He bought a car USING YOUR MONEY? WTF?
Dry_Ask5493 said:
He is full of sh!t. 100% full of $#!t. There is no way he tossed $1.8mil just because you found out. He might have hidden it but he didn’t spend it all.
I couldn’t read all the comments. But, I can answer few questions before I go to work. I will post more update later. I said, I made 38K last year doesn’t mean I make the same now. I make around $50K and I wanted buy one small house for my mother and 6 yr old sister in a LCOL area. Yes, i bought him his first and only car 3 years ago and he hasn’t returned me any money yet.
Since last post gained lots of traction, here an update. First of all, I’d like to thank you all for encouraging me to speak up of my right. Since then we had some discussion, and we’ve come to an alignment. As I had mentioned earlier, we both love and care for each other. So, I’d have hard time leaving him. I know people asked to get divorce and lawyer up etc etc but I didn’t want to make it messy.
He was very vague about the source of the money but pointed out that he owned an LLC that was acquired or merger?! Anyway, important thing here is he agreed to fund 50% of the house that I was planning to buy for my mother and promised me a new G wagon, I know I’m gonna lot of hate for this, but I think communication works most of the time.
Also, he’s got potential to go great things 5-10 years down the lane, I wouldn’t want to leave him high and dry. I feel like I am worth way more than 900K, I provided him with the right energy and homely atmosphere hence he was able to do what he does. So, me being with him is only going to help him in future.