'I discovered my husband is a secret millionaire but he's still charging me rent.' UPDATED

OP is leaving out crucial information. 1.) Her husband is an undocumented immigrant, potentially? Could be a citizenship arrangement, conveniently not mentioned

2.) She signed a prenup, also conveniently not mentioned. Most people would ask why this was necessary, but not her?

3.) She was going to buy a whole house for her sister and mother???? On her 38k salary, she was going to buy a house for someone else while still paying her husband $500/month for their mortgage?

That last one is the smoking gun here for me - like she and her husband are playing cat and mouse with the money. Almost like she knew she needed a reason to make him reveal he is loaded, but without letting him know she knew about it already.

El_mAta_bruto said: