Woman 'devastated' by husband and his family's reaction to her big gift for him. UPDATED

I come from poverty. It is what it is, I had a VERY rich childhood in all the ways except financially. Christmas was saved for year round, and we got one thing to wear, one book, and one fun thing. My husband comes from a family that grossed $300k a year and Christmas was always a massive show off. Each kid had $2000+ under the tree, easy.
My husband and I started dating five years ago and have been married for 2.5. We’ve clawed our way up in life (he was not given financial help as an adult) and this year is the first time we can spend some decent money on Christmas.
He has been wanting a guitar for some time. He has never played and has expressed interest so many times, but we couldn’t do it financially. I did lots of research and from what I saw, beginners guitars were $150ish and went from there, up to your $5k+ for really nice ones.
I AGONIZED over what I was going to choose, and ended up telling him to cut the budget for me so that I could surprise him with a really nice gift (so I thought). My original budget was $500 but I really wanted to go big or go home. It ended up being around $900 CAD, plus $200 for accessories or so.
Being able to spend that amount is just… unfathomable for a former poor kid. But I did it because he deserves it, we finally have the means, and I was BEYOND excited to see his face light up!
Christmas morning comes and the tree gifts wait until his family arrives. I am basically giddy at this point with excitement. Our turn comes for couple gifts and I bring the guitar case out from its hiding place. He’s SO excited and opens the case, revealing the guitar. And then…
“Oh, thanks babe. Never heard of this brand.” Not the overwhelming joy I was hoping for, but it’s not about me, right? His brother says, “Awe, it’s nice. A decent cheapy one to start out with.” His dad chimes in, having played in his 20’s, and says it’s known for its lower end models, and they’d be happy to chip in for a “nice” one next year if he sticks with it.
I have never felt such a punch to the gut. I assume I’m overthinking as per usual, but I am still so devastated from this ten seconds of today and I can’t even really verbalize why. It felt like I was 9 years old again, trying to be excited about my new Aeropostale hoodie with my friend that got a MacBook and a Disney trip for Christmas.
I think those comments affected how my husband viewed it too, because he hasn’t touched it since, despite wanting it so badly for years.
I guess I’m just venting. I feel so small and I just had to get it out ☹️
AliasGrace2 said:
New tradition: don't ever ever ever open couple gifts with them again.
hmets27m said:
When you and your husband are alone, I suggest taking to him about how much effort you put into choosing his gift and how much it took for you to spend that much on one gift. Whether his family appreciates the gift, and your effort, is unimportant but him appreciating it is essential
Anticrepuscular_Ray said:
As much as that reaction stings, I'd return it, and he can buy what he specifically wants if it matters that much to him. It was a very thoughtful gift and you did an amazing job trying to find a good one that wasn't cheap.
Their idea of cheap is much different than a normal family's idea of cheap, so don't let their unique view skew reality. An $1,100 gift is INCREDIBLE, and if your husband can't appreciate the thought then maybe have some convos regarding gifts in the future.
crybaby895 said:
You cut the budget from your own present, and he agreed? Jesus, that's brutal. My family has wealth, and all we do is $50 secret Santa for the adults. Spending $500 insane to me. You need to think long and hard about potential children being exposed to this toxic materialistic mentality. Regardless of income, those comments were disgusting, but they seem set in their ways.
And sillybunny22 said:
Sounds like you’re actually devastated about your husband’s reaction to the gift, not his family’s reaction. The holidays can be so challenging for those that come from differing backgrounds around gift giving. It’s ok to feel how you feel and I hope you can have a productive conversation with your husband about how you’re feeling.
I spoke with him this morning, trying to be very calm. I’m not confrontational by nature, so I put my anger aside and went into it with patience and grace. I asked if he was upset about the guitar, either the brand choice, the appearance, or something.
I told him my feelings were hurt when his family made comments - even if unintentionally - that made it seem like I chose a child’s starter instrument or something. I explained that I’d put a lot of thought and research into the build, the colour, everything so make sure his first experience with a guitar was very positive.
He was shocked to hear that I’d been thinking about it that way, he didn’t think twice about what his family said. He apologized for their reaction and his, and explained that his comment about the brand was nothing more than what it seemed - he’d never heard of the brand, that’s all. He said he loved it and was just caught up on the craziness of Christmas, which is why he hadn’t played it yet.
It eased my mind a lot, I guess I’m just used to over the top reactions in my family. I think I’m still disappointed after a month’s worth of excitement building was slashed pretty quickly, but at the end of the day knowing he likes it makes their opinion mean a lot less!