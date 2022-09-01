16 women share the 'spark' in dating that you need for a healthy relationship.

Why is the "spark" in dating so important and can you date someone without feeling it?
Guess it depends on what is meant by a spark. I found my now husband attractive and intriguing when we met, but I didn't have the butterflies I often experienced with crushes.
As I explained to my mom on a call after dating him for six months, others had given me the thrills in your belly that you feel on a rollercoaster. My guy gave me the warm tingles you get drinking good hot chocolate on a warm day. And I'd been concerned at first about this difference until I remembered - I wouldn't say I like rollercoasters, but I love hot chocolate.
We've been together nine years, and he still feels at home. Love is a choice we keep making and choosing each other.
The spark is what makes the difference between a really good friend and a budding romantic interest. Sparks without emotional connection are lust, emotional connection without sparks is friendship, and sparks + emotional connection gives the green light for dating.