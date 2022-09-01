16 women share the 'spark' in dating that you need for a healthy relationship.

Dating is one of the hardest things people will do in life, so naturally, people go to the internet to discuss the importance of the 'spark' in dating.

Why is the "spark" in dating so important and can you date someone without feeling it?

Guess it depends on what is meant by a spark. I found my now husband attractive and intriguing when we met, but I didn't have the butterflies I often experienced with crushes.

As I explained to my mom on a call after dating him for six months, others had given me the thrills in your belly that you feel on a rollercoaster. My guy gave me the warm tingles you get drinking good hot chocolate on a warm day. And I'd been concerned at first about this difference until I remembered - I wouldn't say I like rollercoasters, but I love hot chocolate.

We've been together nine years, and he still feels at home. Love is a choice we keep making and choosing each other.